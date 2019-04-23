SPH signs MOU with Perennial Real Estate Holdings

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SPH) and Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited (Perennial) have entered into a strategic partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Mr Anthony Tan, deputy CEO of SPH, and Mr Pua Seck Guan, CEO of Perennial, at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore on Tuesday (April 23).

The partnership will see SPH and Perennial leveraging each other's strengths, combining SPH's content creation with Perennial's property assets to the benefit of their customers.

Both companies will be exploring revenue-generating events or initiatives under this complementary partnership. Organised events under the MOU will be held at Perennial-owned or Perennial-managed venues, such as Capitol Singapore (Capitol Theatre, Outdoor Plaza and Arcade @ Kempinski), Chijmes, Chinatown Point, TripleOne Somerset, AXA Tower and House of Tan Yeok Nee.

Mr Tan said: "Our partnership with Perennial goes back a long way.

"We are glad to be in this strategic collaboration with Perennial which has been a strong supporter of our past events."

One recent example of such collaboration was UFM100.3's U1000 Music Countdown at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza, held on April 19 this year.

Some upcoming SPH events under the partnership will include the Singapore Book Fair 2019, UFM100.3's Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards Presentation, SPH 35th Anniversary Charity Concert, as well as The Straits Times' Mind and Body 360 Health Management Seminar.

Apart from venue partnership and sponsorship, both SPH and Perennial will now also tap their mutual customer bases to explore joint marketing initiatives. Both companies will be looking to conceptualise and organise co-branded events in the near future.

Said Mr Pua: "Our easily accessible venues, each with its distinctive positioning and offerings, coupled with SPH's content development and outreach capabilities, will allow us to jointly deliver a myriad of quality and engaging events, programmes and activities to cater to different segments of the market."