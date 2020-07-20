SPH Radio to manage and operate FairPrice Finest Radio in store

SINGAPORE - Shoppers at FairPrice Finest will now be able to listen to music and content from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Radio stations when they go to the supermarket.

Under a new collaboration between SPH Radio and FairPrice Finest, which was launched on Monday (July 20), SPH Radio will be exclusively managing and operating the programming of FairPrice Finest Radio, an in-store radio programme, which will be aired in all 26 FairPrice Finest stores from Monday. SPH Radio will also be marketing the programme's in-store airtime to advertisers.

This venture into the retail audio format is the newest addition to SPH's range of omnichannel media solutions for advertisers, which draws on the use of both offline and online channels.

On top of providing music and content to create a pleasant shopping experience, FairPrice Finest Radio will also serve as a platform for FairPrice and its advertising brands to put out special announcements and promotions that are relevant to its shoppers.

It will broadcast content and promotional messages to over 2.5 million FairPrice Finest shoppers in an average month.

Mr Sim Hong Huat, general manager of SPH Radio, said: "With SPH Radio's expertise in audio media, we are confident in bringing quality programming to a wider audience segment with higher purchasing propensity. This new platform will also give our partners an option to extend their reach together with their traditional radio campaigns."

Mr Kelvin Tan, who is FairPrice Group's head of customer and marketing (retail business), said that the partnership will also provide a wider range of opportunities for FairPrice's retail partners to engage with shoppers.

"As Singaporeans are making more frequent trips for their groceries, this will be a viable platform for our retail partners to reach shoppers," he said.

According to a biannual Nielsen Radio Diary survey, conducted from September to October 2019, SPH's radio stations as a whole registered double-digit growth. Total listenership increased by 10 per cent, while their share of radio audience - calculated based on the number of listeners and the time spent listening to the stations - increased by 13 per cent.

SPH Radio manages and operates five radio stations - Money FM 89.3, OneFM 91.3, Kiss92, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM100.3.