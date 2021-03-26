SPH News Tablet subscribers can enjoy a year of free Viu access

Subscribers of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) News Tablet can now catch their favourite English, Chinese and Korean programmes with a complimentary one-year subscription plan to streaming platform Viu.

Until April 30, new subscribers to the News Tablet will receive a one-year subscription to the Viu Premium 365 Days Plan - worth $76.61 - which includes popular Korean dramas such as Mouse and River Where the Moon Rises, and variety shows such as Running Man and The Return Of Superman.

The promotion is valid for readers of participating publications on SPH News Tablets, including The Straits Times News Tablet, The Business Times News Tablet, the Chinese News Tablet and Berita Harian News Tablet.

Existing subscribers can also enjoy this free subscription to the Viu Premium Plan, with limited redemptions available.

New subscribers can also look forward to an updated News Tablet, which introduces a new device model, an updated interface, and magazine titles such as women's magazine Her World to the suite of publication selections.

They will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Tablet, which has better features than the original News Tablet model, including a larger 10.4-inch screen, higher screen resolution, 64GB storage and more screen time with a 7,040mAh battery.

Valued at a retail price of $448, the slimmer model can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.

The device also comes with an updated app interface that provides direct access to the subscriptions page as well as the newspaper and magazine rack.

With the interface, readers can purchase and add a new newspaper or magazine title to their subscription library.

SPH chief customer officer Eugene Wee said: "We are very happy to offer our readers an improved reading experience through the new device for the News Tablets, which now comes with a refreshed interface and even more titles to choose from. Now, they can easily switch from staying current through our news publications to browsing our magazine titles."

He added: "We are also excited about our collaboration with Viu, which will allow our subscribers to better enjoy their News Tablet as they watch their favourite shows or movies online. We hope that our News Tablets will become an even bigger part of our readers' lifestyle."

Readers can also enjoy savings for magazine subscriptions.

For the SPH News Tablet, Her World is priced at $4 per month instead of the usual $6, while entertainment magazine Uweekly costs $5 each month instead of $2 per weekly issue.

Subscriptions for the SPH News Tablet range from $19.90 to $39.90 per month with a 30-month contract period.

Subscribers of The Business Times News Tablet can opt for the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite model, which costs $39.90 per month over a 30-month contract period.

Since its launch in March 2019, the News Tablet has had nearly 46,000 readers.

To find out more about The Straits Times News Tablet package, visit stsub.sg/tab