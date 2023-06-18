SPH Media Trust receives national Covid-19 award

SINGAPORE – SPH Media Trust’s (SMT) English, Malay, Tamil Media Group and Chinese Media Group received the President’s Certificate of Commendation (Covid-19) on Sunday evening.

Mr Kevin Lim, chief photojournalist from The Straits Times, received the certificate on behalf of SMT from President Halimah Yacob at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

The certificate is awarded to organisations and teams that made a significant impact in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19.

President Halimah also presented the national awards to more than 100 individuals and more than 450 teams in five award categories at the investiture. Around 850 people including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended.

Apart from the President’s Certificate of Commendation (Covid-19), the other four award categories are Meritorious Service Medal (Covid-19), Public Service Star (Covid-19), Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Covid-19), and Medal of Valour (Covid-19).

Three people were recognised with the Meritorious Service Medal (Covid-19) – the highest honour.

Among them was Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, Singapore’s director of medical services and adviser to a multi-ministry task force and other government agencies in crafting the overall strategy for managing the outbreak.