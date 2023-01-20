SPH Media tasks audit committee to look more fully into overstated circulation data

SINGAPORE – SPH Media’s board has asked its audit and risk committee to further investigate overstated circulation numbers that were discovered in an audit in 2022, and consider what further steps should be taken.

In a statement on Friday, the media company, which has come under public criticism after announcing the discovery on Jan 9, said its Board’s Audit and Risk Committee will focus investigations on the preliminary findings that circulation figures had been overstated by up to 90,000 average daily copies in some months.

The committee will also commission legal advisers to assist in the probe, and report its findings directly to the SPH Media board.

SPH Media had, in March 2022, initiated a review to assess data that it had taken over from its predecessor Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SPHL), which had transferred its media business to SPH Media Trust, a new company limited by guarantee.

The review covered the period between September 2020 and March 2022, which included a full financial year of SPHL from September 2020 to August 2021. An independent Big Four advisory firm, one of the four largest professional services companies, was commissioned to assist in the review, which found the inconsistencies in circulation data.

Giving more details about the discrepancies for the first time since news on the matter broke, SPH Media said that of particular concern was an overstatement of 49,000 average daily copies - or 5 per cent of total daily circulation then - of news titles, which include The Straits Times.

This figure had been recorded as circulation numbers, although the copies were never distributed. The majority were digital copies.

Another 5,000 average daily copies continued to be recorded in circulation numbers after contracts had lapsed, while 17,000 copies on average were recorded as a result of a failure to check that reported numbers were accurate against actual usage tracked in the system.

There was also a possible discrepancy of 19,000 average daily copies, which included a barter arrangement with another publisher, which SPH Media did not name.

The committee is chaired by former managing partner of EY Asean & Singapore Max Loh, and comprises Allen & Gledhill co-head of mergers and acquisitions Lim Mei and HSBC Singapore’s vice-chairman of global banking for South-east Asia Philip Lee.

News of the overstated circulation numbers broke after several senior employees of SPH Media left the company in December 2022 following the internal audit.

In its statement on Friday, the company said a total of seven employees had been taken to task over the matter at the end of December. As a result, four of them have left the company. The other three were served warning letters.

Since the overreported numbers were uncovered, some advertisers have said publicly that they had contacted the company over the matter.

In an e-mail to advertisers on January 10, SPH Media Group’s chief executive officer Teo Lay Lim had said that circulation data is not used as a basis for the company’s advertising packages. Instead, media rates and advertising packages are based on reach and readership, which is an estimate of how many readers a publication has.

This data on reach and readership is collected periodically via a survey panel that is statistically representative of the Singapore population, Ms Teo had said.

Circulation data is a count of how many copies of a publication are distributed, such as through regular subscriptions or off-the-shelf purchase.

The company did not clarify what circulation numbers are used for and the impact the overstated figures could have had. The discovery had also sparked questions about how long the practices that led to inconsistent data had gone on for, and why they had not been discovered or announced earlier.