SPH Media Group announces leadership changes at The Straits Times and The Business Times

SINGAPORE - SPH Media Group, which publishes The Straits Times, announced several changes to key leadership positions in its newsrooms on Tuesday.

Mr Warren Fernandez, 56, who is editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media group (EMTM) and editor of ST, will be leaving the company to pursue other professional opportunities, SPH Media said in a statement.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, 54, who is currently the editor of The Business Times, will succeed Mr Fernandez as editor-in-chief of EMTM.

Mr Jaime Ho, 49, who was chief editor at CNA Digital, will take on the role of ST editor.

Ms Chen Huifen, 46, BT's current executive editor, will be the BT editor.

All three appointments will take effect on Oct 26.

Mr Fernandez, who has been ST editor since 2012, and EMTM editor-in-chief since 2016, said: "It has been my honour to serve as the editor-in-chief of ST and its sister titles, which so many Singaporeans rely on for credible news and views."

He added: "My colleagues and I have strived to transform our newsrooms to become multimedia news operations to meet audiences' changing needs. This remains a work in progress, and the challenge now passes to my colleagues to take this further forward. I will be cheering them on as they do."

Mr Khaw Boon Wan, chairman of SPH Media Trust, said: "I would like to thank Warren for his extraordinary dedication to ST in the past decade.

"Warren has successfully paved the way for ST's continued growth, both as a news product on multiple platforms and an established brand. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."

SPH Media noted that with Mr Fernandez at the helm, ST has transformed from a print-focused newspaper to a multimedia product that delivers quality journalism across different channels and platforms throughout the day.

ST also received numerous prestigious awards locally and internationally, including Gold awards from the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) at the Asian Media Awards 2022 and at the Digital Media Awards Asia 2021 for the Best News Website.

Together with wealth manager UBS, Mr Fernandez launched ST's annual Singaporean of the Year award, which celebrates ordinary Singaporeans doing extraordinary things.

He is also the chairman of the ST School Pocket Money Fund, which was set up in 2000.

His successor as editor-in-chief, Mr Wong, took on the role of BT editor in 2016.

In its statement, SPH Media noted that under him, Singapore's only financial daily embarked on a digital growth strategy, which saw average monthly users more than double and digital subscriptions triple.

BT also kick-started its regionalisation in 2021 with collaborations and events in Indonesia, and reorganised itself into a digital-first newsroom.