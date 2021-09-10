SPH media demerger vote not a surprise, but vote on Keppel's privatisation offer keenly watched

The upcoming vote for Keppel Corp's $2.2 billion takeover-cum-privatisation offer for SPH may not be so straightforward, say some market observers.
The upcoming vote for Keppel Corp's $2.2 billion takeover-cum-privatisation offer for SPH may not be so straightforward, say some market observers.PHOTOS: GIN TAY, KEPPEL
Senior Business Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - That Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) shareholders voted in favour for the demerger of the media business was not a big surprise, but the upcoming vote for Keppel Corp's $2.2 billion takeover-cum-privatisation offer may not be as straightforward, some market observers say.

SPH shareholders have voted in favour of the media restructuring plan, which will involve hiving off its entire media-related business to a company limited by guarantee (CLG) - a not-for-profit entity that will initially receive $125.8 million in financial help from SPH. This includes $80 million in cash and $30 million in SPH shares and SPH Reit units.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 