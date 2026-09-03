SPH Media clinches 5 awards at Asia Podcast Awards 2026

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EMTM Radio’s head of product development, promotions and audience engagement Serene Lim receiving the Asia Podcast Award from Steve Ahern, publisher of Radioinfo and Radiotoday, Australia.

SINGAPORE – SPH Media won five awards at the Asia Podcast Awards 2026 in Jakarta on Sept 3, including Best News Podcast and Best Interview Podcast.

The awards, announced during the RadioDays Asia Conference, were launched in 2023 by Australian trade publication Radioinfo.

They recognise the most outstanding individuals, teams, and organisations working in the podcast medium across the Asian media and marketing industries.

SPH Media had finalists in 13 of the 23 categories. Of the 70 finalists, 14 were from SPH – 12 from SPH Radio and two from The Straits Times.

Of the five awards, four went to Money FM 89.3. They are:

Best Money and Business Podcast awarded to Money & Me, presented by Michelle Martin. She was also named Best Presenter/Host of the Year at 2025’s awards.

Best New Podcast awarded to Xtra Large, produced by Nazirul Asrar.

Best News Podcast for Talk of the Town, presented by Neil Humphreys and Audrey Siek.

Best Sport Podcast awarded to Sports Minutes, presented by Zia-ul Raushan. This marks the third consecutive year that Sports Minutes has won this accolade.

Kiss92 won the remaining award:

Best Interview Podcast for Shelf Life with Yumiko, presented by Yumiko Kayahara. This win marks another accolade for the podcast, which was named Best New Podcast at the 2025 event.

“These awards are a strong affirmation of the creativity, talent and commitment of our radio teams,” said SPH Media’s head of radio, Sim Hong Huat. “More importantly, they reflect our continued focus on creating quality content that connects with audiences and keeps them coming back for more.”

“As the audio landscape continues to evolve, we will continue to experiment with new formats and ideas, while leveraging the strengths of our presenters and producers to tell compelling stories across radio and digital platforms,” he added.

EMTM Radio’s distribution manager for digital audio Kif Tang (left) receiving the Asia Podcast Award from Steve Ahern, publisher of Radioinfo and Radiotoday, Australia. PHOTO: ALDEN PEH

The Asia Podcast Awards are open to independent publishers, radio companies and podcast-hosting businesses. According to the RadioDays website, anyone producing a podcast for Asia or the Pacific, in any language, is eligible for the awards.

The annual awards cover podcast categories such as children’s entertainment, education, health and wellness, money and business, news, sports, and society and culture.

They are also given to individuals for roles such as audio producer, executive producer or podcast presenter/host of the year.