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(From left) Sakthivel Shivani, Ma Qian Hui, Trinna Lee Yuxuan, Quek Chui Qing and Venkatesan Vidya Laxmi at the SPH Media Scholarship Award Ceremony at the SPH News Centre on July 30.

SINGAPORE – Journalism was not always part of 19-year-old Venkatesan Vidya Laxmi’s plans.

After completing her A levels in 2025 , she wanted to spend her time in a meaningful way.

Her Tamil teacher suggested an internship at Tamil Murasu, which unexpectedly sparked her passion for journalism.

During the six-month stint, one of her most memorable assignments was profiling a female entrepreneur who started a business serving fusion dishes inspired by traditional and modern Indian flavours.

A reader in India emailed Vidya, saying the story had encouraged him to start reading Tamil Murasu.

“That made me realise what an influential platform it is,” she said.

“It inspired me to use that platform to bring important stories to the public,” added Vidya, who will study biomedical engineering at the National University of Singapore.

She is the recipient of the new Tamil Media Scholarship, which aims to nurture young talent committed to advancing the Tamil language and shaping the future of Tamil media.

Supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information , the scholarship provides full tuition coverage, a monthly allowance and internship opportunities.

Speaking at the scholarship ceremony on July 30, SPH Media chief executive Chan Yeng Kit said: “This scholarship gives passionate young talent the chance to shape the future of Tamil media and keep the language vibrant for generations to come.”

Mr Chan said trusted journalism is increasingly important in a world filled with misinformation.

“Trusted news acts as an anchor – keeping our community informed and giving people confidence in the truth,” he added.

Three students – Ma Qian Hui, Sakthivel Shivani and Trina Lee Yuxuan – received the SPH Media Journalism Scholarship.

Ma, who interned with Shin Min Daily News, will head to University College London to study psychology and language sciences.

Former Tamil Murasu intern Shivani will pursue information systems at Singapore Management University, while ex-Lianhe Zaobao intern Lee will read Chinese language and literature at Peking University.

Another recipient, 24-year-old Quek Chui Qing, received the SPH Media-Temasek Foundation Scholarship.

While many of his peers are pursuing careers in finance, the third-year NUS Data Science and Economics student chose journalism instead.

Inspired by friends working in the industry and the stories they produced, Quek wanted to make a similar impact.

“I feel it is meaningful to bring important stories to the public,” he said. “I am looking forward to my traineeship and being part of the newsroom.”

At the ceremony, Mr Chan also announced the launch of a new Management Associate Programme. The 24-month structured development programme is for fresh graduates and those with less than two years of work experience.

Participants will gain hands-on experience across the media business, build relationships across teams, and receive guidance from experienced media professionals.

Applications open from Aug 14 to Sept 30 via the SPH Media Career Portal and LinkedIn.

On the scholarships, Vidya has a piece of advice for students: “Even if there’s the slightest itch to pursue journalism, just apply. There is no harm in trying.”