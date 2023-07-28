SPH Media awards eight journalism scholarships to budding newsroom talent

SINGAPORE - Just one week into the job, Straits Times intern journalist Hana Chen was thrown into the deep end as she was tasked to produce a feature on generative artificial intelligence and legal disputes that the field could attract.

She read journals as part of her research, and interviewed lawyers to find out more about the impact of the ground-breaking technology. Her 900-word article was well-received in the newsroom, with her colleagues and supervisor praising her for her good work on what was then one of her first few articles.

This experience encouraged the Temasek Polytechnic graduate in communications and media management to believe that she could be a good fit in the newsroom.

“I enjoy talking to people and uncovering new things. Sometimes, telling stories means putting reporters into uncomfortable situations, but I want to continue pushing myself past my comfort zone while on the job.”

Despite it being a short two-month internship at ST, Ms Chen shared that she felt a great sense of duty while on the job.

“As a journalist, I have a responsibility to my readers to share stories objectively and truthfully,” added the 20-year-old.

Ms Chen was one of eight recipients of the SPH Media journalism scholarship in 2023 at a ceremony at the SPH News Centre on Friday. She will pursue an undergraduate degree in English and history at Queen Mary University of London in September.

Another budding journalist who received a scholarship was Ms Bao Rong, 20.

Growing up in a family of journalists, she was inspired to follow in her relatives’ footsteps.

Her father is the sports news chief editor at The Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Communist Party of China.

“My uncle and mother used to be journalists too, so I grew interested in the work they did from a young age,” said Ms Bao, who interned for two months at Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao earlier in 2023.

While she has previously done media internships in China, she likes how Zaobao’s news writing style better communicates to readers on matters they care about, she said.

“I found out that writing news is something that can truly benefit people’s lives. Once, someone e-mailed me after reading my article on dental check-ups at hospitals to ask if he could walk into the hospital, without making an appointment, to get his teeth checked. I was happy that I could help him out.”

Ms Bao will start her undergraduate studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in August, majoring in humanities and sciences, and communications and new media.