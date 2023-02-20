SPH Media and Nikkei to collaborate on newsroom digital transformation practices

SINGAPORE - SPH Media and Japanese financial news outlet Nikkei will work together to share their experiences and practices in digitally transforming their newsrooms and products for audiences in Singapore and the region.

SPH Media Trust chairman Khaw Boon Wan met Nikkei chairman and group chief executive Naotoshi Okada on Thursday to review the current collaboration between the two organisations and to discuss further strategic collaboration, said a spokesman for SPH Media.

Part of this collaboration will include a project between SPH Media and data analytics firm Handshakes by DC Frontiers, with the first phase of the partnership to enhance SPH Media’s digital news offerings through the use of Handshakes’ technology solutions.

Handshakes uses proprietary data and artificial intelligence techniques to transform how organisations conduct their business, due diligence and compliance activities.

Its parent company, DC Frontiers, is backed by Nikkei, SPH Media and S&P Global.

The spokesman added that SPH Media and Nikkei are in discussions to enter a memorandum of understanding in the second quarter of 2023.