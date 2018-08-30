SPH mags online for Shangri-La Hotel guests

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Magazines has extended its complimentary digital magazines service, The WiFi Library, to a luxury hotel for the first time.

Visitors to the Shangri-La Hotel can now tap the hotel's Wi-Fi service to enjoy free access to 7,000 titles from the digital magazine library offered by SPH Magazines.

Leading titles include Her World, Female, Torque, Home And Decor, Nuyou, Harper's Bazaar, Shape, Young Parents, Men's Health and HWM. Subscription fees for SPH Magazines normally range from $2 to $30 a month.

In August last year, the service was made available to OCBC Bank branch customers.

It is also available at Paragon, The Seletar Mall, The Clementi Mall and all HomeTeamNS clubhouses.

To access The WiFi Library at Shangri-La, users need to connect to the hotel's Wi-Fi network and download the MyNewsstand app from the Apple App store or Google Play. They can then read the complimentary digital magazines via the app.

Said Mr Loh Yew Seng, chief executive officer of SPH Magazines: "Digital reading solutions have been on the rise in this fast-evolving technological landscape. Since the launch of The WiFi Library in selected malls and banks, we have received positive feedback.

"This time, by bringing The WiFi Library to the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, we hope that even more readers will be able to easily access our wide range of magazines available on the digital library."

Mr Bipan Kapur, the hotel's general manager, said: "It is our privilege to introduce The WiFi Library to enhance our guests' experience, with complimentary access to Asia's top magazine titles."