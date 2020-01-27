SPH Magazines complies with Pofma correction order on false HardwareZone post related to the Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE - SPH Magazines has complied with an order by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) office to correct an online post in the HardwareZone Forum that falsely claimed that a man in Singapore has died from the Wuhan virus infection.

"A false statement was made in a HardwareZone forum post, claiming that a man has died from the Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore. HardwareZone is required to carry the Correction Notice to all end-users in Singapore who use HardwareZone.com," said the Pofma Office said in a statement early on Monday (Jan 27).

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong instructed the order to be issued, Pofma Office added.

The forum post was made on Sunday at 5.50pm. It has since been removed.

SPH Magazines, which operates HardwareZone Forum, complied with the correction notice on Monday which included a link to the government website which corrected the falsehoods in the original post.