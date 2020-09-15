SPH launches BT News Tablet Edition with early bird specials

Singapore Press Holdings has launched The Business Times (BT) News Tablet Edition, allowing readers to read digital copies of BT on brand-new Samsung tablets.

They come preloaded with the SPHtab app, and have features such as automatic download of the latest BT e-paper when Wi-Fi is available, auto log-in, a two-week e-paper archive and social media sharing.

There are two models available on 30-month contracts. The first is the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE), valued at $698, which is available at $39.90 per month. The other option is the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet at $29.90 a month. Both come with Samsung's signature S Pen stylus.

Subscribers who sign up for the tablet between today and Sept 30 will receive a Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSD Memory Card, and complimentary delivery of their tablets courtesy of DHL Express.

BT editor Wong Wei Kong said the BT News Tablet Edition brings the best features of the print product to a digital platform. "You get a seamless e-paper reading experience, while also having the flexibility to access the BT website and app, all bundled with a Samsung tablet you can take with you anywhere."

DHL Express Singapore managing director Christopher Ong congratulated BT on the new product, saying the firm is "delighted to help deliver a new digital experience into the hands of BT readers".

Ms Sarah Chua, vice-president of IT and Mobile at Samsung Electronics Singapore, noted that this is the first SPH news tablet to come with the S Pen stylus. SPH has similar news tablets for Chinese news products Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News, Malay newspaper Berita Harian and national broadsheet The Straits Times.

Readers can subscribe to the BT News Tablet Edition at btsub.sg/sph, or call 6388-3838 from Mondays to Fridays from 8.30am to 6pm, and from 8.30am to 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays, excluding public holidays.