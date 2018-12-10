SPH helps Boys' Brigade's Share-a-Gift project grant wishes

SINGAPORE - Although he was told he could have only one wish, Muhammad Aiman Alfian saved it for his five-year-old sister.

While other children wanted toys, sports shoes, skateboards and headphones from the Boys' Brigade's Share-a-Gift project this year, Aiman, 10, asked for milk powder.

On Monday (Dec 10), he received three tins of milk powder.

Asked what he would have wanted for himself, he said: "I am happy for her. If my sister didn't need the milk, I would have wished for a soccer ball."

Aiman was among 160 beneficiaries and caregivers at a year-end lunch party organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which is in its 13th year of collaboration with the Boys' Brigade in the Share-a-Gift initiative.

He was there with CareHut @ Jiemin, one of the school-based student care centres of Care Community Services Society that cater mainly to children from low-income and single-parent families.

Ms Widija Juliawati, 40, who is the supervisor of CareHut @ Jiemin, said that like Aiman, some of the children had also asked for items for their younger siblings.

She praised their generosity for doing so.

The party on Monday at the SPH News Centre auditorium included food, games and gifts for the children.

The staff and management of SPH contributed gifts with an estimated value of $20,000 and granted about 300 wishes for people from eight charities. They include Care Community Services Society (CareHut), Marymount Centre, Singapore Children’s Society and Life Community Services Society.

Ms Chin Soo Fang, SPH's head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility, said: "It's the tireless enthusiasm and active participation of our colleagues, as well as the heartfelt gratitude of the different beneficiaries, that keep us going year after year.

"This is a fulfilling way to celebrate the festive season and round up a year of active corporate citizenry for us."

Mr Shenton Sng, 51, gave four pairs of rollerblades to the cause. He was one of 39 SPH employees who helped out at the party.

The vice-president of human resources said: "For these children, it might be their only chance to ask for something that they want."

The Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift project is a national community service project organised annually by The Boys’ Brigade in Singapore. It is supported by the National Council of Social Service and Ministry of Social and Family Development.