SPH donates $426,000 to mark 35th anniversary

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) kicked off its 35th birthday celebrations with a cake and cheque for $426,000 at an anniversary concert yesterday afternoon.

The cheque, a donation to the Community Chest, was presented by Dr Lee Boon Yang, chairman of SPH and SPH Foundation, to Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan.

The money will go to the Special Education Financial Assistance scheme and 20 charities to support children with special needs, vulnerable seniors and disadvantaged families.

Of the amount, $76,000 was raised from SPH's Double The Love fund-raising campaign that took place from May to July. Every donation made was matched dollar for dollar by SPH and SPH Foundation.

To mark the media organisation's 35th anniversary, SPH and SPH Foundation raised their donation to $350,000, bringing the total to $426,000.

At the concert held at Capitol Theatre, Dr Lee, Mr Tan and other guests were welcomed with a rousing opening performance by SMU Samba Masala, a percussion troupe from Singapore Management University.

Dr Lee was later joined on stage by SPH's board of directors, including chief executive Ng Yat Chung and deputy CEO Anthony Tan, for a cake-cutting ceremony.

Three top donors of the Double The Love campaign were honou-red too.

Mr Seow Choke Meng, business consultant at SPH, Rajah & Tann Singapore (represented by Mr Abdul Jabbar) and WongPartnership (represented by Mr Lam Chung Nian) received tokens of appreciation on stage for donating $10,000 each.

Apart from SMU Samba Masala, the concert showcased three other home-grown acts: Chinese chamber ensemble Ding Yi Music Company, young singing group K-Aos from talent company Academie of Stars, and a cappella group MICappella, which closed the show with vocal medleys.

About 900 people attended the concert, which is part of the SPH Gift of Music series.

Dr Lee said in a statement: "As we celebrate Singapore's bicentennial year, we are grateful for the support of many Singaporeans in the last 35 years.

"It is thus with heartfelt thanks that we are marking our 35th anniversary with a donation to charities to promote a caring and compassionate society."