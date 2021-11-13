SPH deputy CEO Anthony Tan leaving, to be managing director of MOH Holdings

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) deputy chief executive Anthony Tan will be leaving the company to join MOH Holdings, the holding company of Singapore's public healthcare assets.

He will be MOH Holdings' managing director from Dec 15. His last day at SPH is Dec 7.

Mr Tan joined SPH as the executive vice-president of the company's Chinese Media Group in February 2015 and was appointed to his current role as deputy CEO in July 2016.

In April 2017, he was also appointed to lead the company's aged care business.

Mr Tan currently oversees the group's media business, which includes SPH's flagship titles such as The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, as well as SPH Magazines and the SPH Radio network.

He also manages the group's aged care business across Singapore and Japan, The Seletar Mall and SGCarMart businesses.

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang said in a media statement on Saturday (Nov 13) that Mr Tan has made invaluable contributions to SPH.

Said Dr Lee: "Over the last six years, he has been instrumental in driving SPH's digital transformation journey, strengthening not just the digital capabilities of its multiple media platforms, but also steering the company towards its audience-first and customer-centric focus.

"Under his leadership, SPH has evolved into Singapore's largest omnichannel media network."

Mr Tan played a pivotal role in the company's strategic review of its media business and led the company in its successful venture in the aged care business in Singapore and Japan, added Dr Lee.

Mr Tan said his time at SPH has been very fulfilling, noting the significant progress made in moving the vernacular publications - Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu - into the digital space and growing their audience.

Of his new role at MOH Holdings, he said: "Healthcare has always been close to my heart. Beyond the challenges of the current Covid-19 situation and its pressures on our healthcare system, I will also work closely with the stakeholders to continue to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for Singaporeans."

Mr Tan, 48, has previously served at the Ministry of Health, including as Deputy Secretary (Policy).

He also worked in other public sector organisations throughout his career, including the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Manpower as well as the People's Association.