SPH Chinese Media Group raises $100k for Red Cross

More than $100,000 was raised for the Singapore Red Cross by the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group (CMG) last night to support relief efforts for front-line medical staff and communities in China affected by the coronavirus.

The two-hour live show, telecast from 7pm on Facebook, was hosted by radio deejays from UFM 100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM, as well as a journalist from CMG Newshub.

Local film director Jack Neo and artist Sharon Au made appearances on the show, alongside celebrities Xiang Yun, Tay Ping Hui, Michelle Yim and Lawrence Wong expressing their support in video messages.

The show, which recorded a viewership of more than 150,000, also included performances by singer Joanna Dong, singer-songwriter Hong Junyang, getai celebrity and actress Liu Lingling, trio NEKO Highway, and pioneer xinyao singer Hong Shaoxuan.

Infectious disease specialist Leong Hoe Nam from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital also appeared on the show to answer frequently asked questions on the coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China.

Dr Leong provided tips on how to properly wear and dispose of a surgical mask after use.

He urged the public to exercise prudence in using surgical masks, so that there will be enough to go around. "As long as the mask is dry and clean, you can use it beyond just six hours," he said.

He also showed how a dirty surgical mask should be disposed of so that bacteria and viruses trapped by the mask do not infect others.

"Always wash your hands with soap before touching your face, including before taking off your mask," he said.

Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of CMG, said the live show was organised to show appreciation for front-line medical workers.

She added that the money raised will go towards helping front-line medical staff obtain personal protective equipment, among other things.

"Hopefully, Singapore will emerge stronger from this. We would like to thank all those who supported the live show and donated for their generosity."

Those who wish to rewatch the show can do so on the Facebook pages of the various CMG platforms: Zaobao.sg, Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News, ThinkChina.sg, U-Weekly, as well as radio stations UFM100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM.