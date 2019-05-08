SPH celebrates 35th anniversary with fund-raising initiative

Media group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) kick-started its 35th anniversary celebrations yesterday with a fund-raising campaign that will see the firm match public donations dollar for dollar for up to $350,000.

The Double The Love initiative being run with Community Chest aims to raise funds for children with special needs, vulnerable seniors and disadvantaged families.

Beneficiaries will include organisations such as Metta Welfare Association, the Alzheimer's Disease Association and Kampong Kapor Family Service Centre.

The Government's Bicentennial Community Fund will also provide dollar-for-dollar matching, capped at 20 per cent of donations.

SPH was formed in 1984 through the merger of the Straits Times Press group, the Singapore News and Publications Limited and Times Publishing Berhad, which was demerged from the group in 1988.

Chief executive Ng Yat Chung said: "SPH has come a long way with its transformation into a media conglomerate with a strong and diversified portfolio of businesses.

"We are excited to be celebrating our 35 years of achievements made possible by the unwavering support of our staff, readers, advertisers and business partners. It is a great way to contribute back to the community which we operate in."

The fund-raising campaign will culminate in the SPH 35th Anniversary Charity Concert at Capitol Theatre on Aug 22, featuring local artists Samba Masala, Ding Yi Music Company, MICappella and Academie of Stars.

The concert is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan said: "We are heartened that SPH has decided to partner Community Chest in this meaningful cause to empower the lives of social service users.

"We hope that members of the public will join us to build a caring and inclusive society."

Donations can be made online at the Community Chest website until July 31.