SPH, AsiaOne launch new digital content for circuit breaker period

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a website that covers a wide variety of video content to keep people entertained during the circuit breaker period.

Known as #StayHomeWithSPH, the platform features lifestyle content to complement the media group's updates on the Covid-19 situation. These include news videos and lifestyle clips from recipes and cooking tips to fashion features, celebrity interviews and gadget reviews. It also features SPH content from publications such as The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, SPH Magazines and SPH Radio stations.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said yesterday: "With the extension of the circuit breaker, SPH hopes to make your days brighter with entertaining and engaging content that you can enjoy as we all do our part to stay home, and stay safe." Readers can visit the website at: stayhome.com.sg

Meanwhile, news website AsiaOne has launched a Circuit Breaker Survival Guide with tips and tricks on helping readers to stay happy and safe.

Its content is grouped into five pillars - stay happy, stay united, stay well fed, stay occupied and stay safe - with each section containing tips along with gossip and news.

Said Ms Candice Cai, lead content strategist (lifestyle): "We knew that if bubble tea shops were closed, people at home might be looking for simple recipes online to make their own, so we resurfaced our DIY (do-it-yourself) bubble tea article, and added a list of places where one could get their bubble tea fix."

Readers can visit the website at: www.asiaone.com/circuitbreaker

The Straits Times' microsite on the outbreak has the latest updates, explainers, graphics and videos. It is at www.straitstimes.com/coronavirus. Life also recommends fun, uplifting things to do each day in its series of stay-home guides, along with easy recipes and the best food deliveries.