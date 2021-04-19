SPH app to bring together all radio shows and podcasts, plus exclusive content

SINGAPORE - Listeners of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) various audio programmes, from its radio shows to podcasts, can now download a new streaming application.

The Awedio app consolidates the company's audio offerings, plus some additional exclusive content.

Intended to help SPH reach a wider digital audience, it is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

It will allow users live access to SPH's radio stations - Money FM 89.3, ONE FM 91.3, Kiss92 FM, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM 100.3 - and enable them to catch up on radio segments they may have missed through each station's podcasts-on-demand section.

Listeners will also have access to podcasts from SPH's news publications, such as The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times. These podcasts include The Business Times' Mark To Market and Berita Harian's #NoTapis.

Awedio will also have exclusive original podcasts, with topics ranging from health and entertainment to true crime and supernatural phenomena.

It will include the The Land Before Bedtime podcast for children, featuring bedtime stories narrated by radio personalities Tim Oh, Carol Smith, Desiree Lai, Angelique Teo and Charmaine Phua.

"This new feature is significant as SPH Radio's podcast numbers have seen a twofold increase in 2020, showing growth in audience who are interested not only in traditional linear radio programming, but also non-linear on-demand quality audio content," said SPH in a media release on Monday (April 19).

SPH said the app has the following key features: easy podcast discovery through intuitive categorisation, push notifications when radio shows are starting or when new podcast episodes are released, the ability to download podcasts, as well as a sleep timer.

More features will be rolled out over the next few months, such as in-app messaging and access to the radio shows' Facebook Live streams.

Mr Sim Hong Huat, general manager of SPH Radio, said: "The pandemic has brought about a resurgence in national pride and digital content consumption, and Awedio certainly fits the bill in paying homage to the local culture with its hyperlocal digital audio content.

"The team is constantly devising new ways to enrich our users' experience and will continue to deliver value to our unwavering base of listeners and advertisers."