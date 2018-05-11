SPH announces 2 appointments, including new chief product officer, to drive digital media push

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Friday (May 11) announced two appointments, including the new role of chief product officer (CPO), to drive its digital offerings.

SPH said in a statement that Mr Glen Gary Francis, 43, will take on the role of chief technology officer (CTO) from May 21, while Mr Gaurav Sachdeva, 37, will be joining as CPO on Monday (May 14).

As CTO, Mr Francis will oversee the technologies and digital capabilities of SPH's businesses, while tapping his more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry.

He will report to SPH chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung.

In the statement, SPH said that Mr Francis will first focus on the digital technology team, which is responsible for SPH's suite of digital media products such as The Straits Times, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

From August 1, he will take over the IT Division as current executive vice-president of the division Low Huan Ping, 62, will be retiring.

Mr Francis will assist in the transition as Mr Low will retire in October.

Mr Ng welcome Mr Francis to the management team and also thanked Mr Low for his contributions.

"I would also like to thank Huan Ping for his many years of contributions to the Group, and for positioning us well for our next phase of digital growth and development," he said. "I wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

In the statement, Mr Francis said that he is looking forward to helping to steer the company amid transformations in the digital age.

"I strongly believe that SPH can overcome current challenges to seize every opportunity that comes with technological advancements and evolving media consumption habits," he added.

Mr Sachdeva, who will be reporting to SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan, brings with him some 14 years of experience in technology companies, the statement said.

This includes nine years in managing product development and five years as a senior research and development engineer.

He was most recently head of product for growth hacking and innovation, and chief-of-staff for products at ride-hailing firm Grab.

Prior to that, he was a product management leader for Autodesk (Asia).

Mr Tan said in the statement that Mr Sachdeva's experience in consumer-focused firms like Grab and Autodesk will help bring new product ideas and improve SPH's existing digital media products to better audiences.

Mr Sachdeva added that he has full confidence that SPH will be able to enhance its existing products and develop new ones to stay ahead of changes.

SPH added that following the restructuring of the technology teams, the current head of the digital division, Mr Julian Tan, 45, will now focus on growing SPH's portfolio of investments in digital businesses.

He will be redesignated as chief of digital business and report to Mr Ng.