SPH and Samsung donate reading materials and news tablets for Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is donating newspapers, free digital news access, magazines and books produced by the company's various publications to Covid-19 patients and those quarantined in isolation wards at various healthcare institutions.

In addition, SPH's partner in the News Tablet project, Samsung Electronics Singapore, is donating SPH News Tablets. These tablets, launched in 2019, give users access to the electronic versions of The Straits Times, Berita Harian, Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.

The first batch of tablets and reading materials were delivered to Changi General Hospital on Friday (March 6), SPH said in a media release.

SPH - which publishes The Straits Times - said it hopes that the move would help to ease some of the emotional and mental strain of Covid-19 patients who are in isolation, allowing them to remain connected with the latest news through SPH's platforms and products.

"SPH hopes to play a part in bringing some cheer to patients and individuals who have been affected by Covid-19 and related health control measures. They have our fullest support," SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan said.

"We trust that SPH's engaging content delivered over the various platforms will help them keep connected with happenings around them during this trying period," he added.

Users of the SPH News Tablet will be able to download the day's e-paper automatically, browse the 14-day archives, access other apps, and surf the Internet.

Last month, The Straits Times also set up a site for readers to send messages of support to front-line fighters against the virus, with over 2,400 tributes to date.

Meanwhile, SPH Chinese Media Group's visual team and artist-in-residence Ah Guo have created artwork in a show of appreciation to front-line medical workers.

The works have been turned into posters and 20,000 postcards which will be delivered to front-line staff at hospitals as a gesture of the company's support for their sacrifice and dedication.

A nurse at National University Hospital, Sister Wei Yan, who received the art gifts on Thursday, said they were a heartening expression of support and appreciation. "It definitely boosts our team's morale!" she added.