SPH among 74 organisations lauded for contributions to social causes

SINGAPORE - Media group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) was among more than 70 organisations lauded for making a social impact that went beyond corporate social responsibility initiatives.

It is the third year in a row that SPH has been conferred the Champions of Good award.

The National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) also gave the award to a total of 74 organisations on Thursday (Nov 19).

In a video posted on Facebook, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said: "All companies hope for good times, but true champions make time for good. If there is a silver lining from this crisis, it is how the pandemic has strengthened our sense of common purpose as a nation and brought out the best from each one of us.

"Many companies have stepped forward during this crisis to support vulnerable members of our society and rallied their staff and stakeholders to support these causes."

SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung said: "As a socially responsible company, we believe in giving back to the community. We are honoured that SPH has been recognised as a Champion of Good.

"It is a strong affirmation of the impact of our corporate giving and how volunteerism is embedded in our company's culture. I am proud of the work of our staff volunteers, who have rallied good causes and care for the vulnerable in our community."

Champions of Good was launched in 2017 as a national recognition framework under the Company of Good, an arm of the NVPC.

It recognises organisations that are exemplary in doing good and have multiplied the positive impact by engaging their partners and stakeholders in collaborations.

As at 2020, there have been 97 unique recipients of the Champions of Good award.

Some of the 2020 award winners include Barclays, Maybank Singapore, TSMP Law Corporation and Pan Pacific Hotel Group.

NVPC chairman Mildred Tan said: "By looking beyond conventional business goals, these Champions of Good have displayed resilience and adaptability in their fight to overcome the economic downturn and are setting the precedent in robust corporate citizenship for other stakeholders and industry peers to follow."