SPF trials new canine-mounted camera system to improve search operations

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SINGAPORE – A new canine-mounted camera system is being trialled in the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) K-9 unit, to allow officers from the Special Operations Command to conduct search operations safely.

The lightweight camera is worn on an adjustable harness designed to allow the dog to move unrestricted. Visuals and audio are then live-streamed to the officer’s handheld monitor, allowing them to see the area from the dog’s perspective.

The Deputy Commanding Officer of the Police K-9 Unit, Jerlyn Tan, said, “With a camera mounted on the dog, our officers receive a live view of the premises and any potential threats before moving in.

“This provides our officers with greater situational awareness to respond to more security incidents.”

Similar systems have been used in North America and the UK. The Edmonton Police Service in Canada has reported using a similar canine-mounted camera system since 2013, and described it as “invaluable” for officer safety.

Due to their size and agility, SPF said the K-9 dogs are usually sent ahead of the human members of the team during search operations to locate hostages or potential threats in the area.

A spokesperson said that with the new camera system, the Police Tactical Unit (PTU) is better able to assess the situation before entering. This could reveal any obstructions or hidden threats that would threaten officer safety, especially in confined areas.

The camera system’s infrared light-emitting diodes (LEDs) make the camera effective even in darkness. Infrared light is not visible to the naked eye, and allows the camera to capture images without revealing the K-9 dog’s position.

A member of the Special Operations Command's Police Tactical Unit and Public Security Dog Unit with his police dog Nero during the demonstration of the Canine Mounted Camera System during a simulated search operation at the Home Team Tactical Centre on June 24. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The camera is also equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, which captures heat signatures even when the subject is concealed. This can reveal hidden subjects through their body heat.

Another useful feature is the integrated microphone, which enables two-way audio communication between the PTU and any subject on the other end. This can be used to issue direct instructions to the K-9 dog, communicate with hostages or speak to suspects without a human officer present in the room.

The system has been on trial since October 2025, and testing is still ongoing ahead of officially operationalising the new system. However, the SPF is optimistic about its potential to make search operations more effective.

This shift seems to be part of the SPF’s larger commitment to incorporating technology into their work. Other recent announcements include robots and drones for routine patrols , which were announced during the Police Workplan Seminar 2026 on May 22.