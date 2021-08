SINGAPORE - When Indian national Puzhekadavil Babu Sethulakshmi came to Singapore in 2013 to join her IT business analyst husband who was working here, the couple did not think they would stay on in the country for eight years.

In that time, they have put down roots and are now raising their two children in Sengkang, which Ms Lakshmi, 34, called a "beautiful and special" neighbourhood.