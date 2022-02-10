Special tours to mark fall of S'pore

Some of the tours organised to mark the 80th anniversary of Singapore's fall in 1942

Tour of Changi Chapel and Museum and Old Changi Hospital, $20

Both sites will showcase the experiences of prisoners of war during the Japanese Occupation. After the war, the British Royal Armed Forces took back the hospital and got it up and running again by October 1947.

WWII Walking Tour by Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital Heritage Gallery, $5

Take a guided walk from Lavender MRT station to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital to learn about less-known wartime stories of Jalan Besar, where a Sook Ching screening centre was sited. Sook Ching was an operation conducted by the Japanese military against Chinese men, aimed at purging hostile elements.

Alexandra Hospital Tour, $5

The Japanese massacred 150 to 200 staff and patients at this hospital on Feb 14, 1942.

It is said that the Japanese were pursuing a group of retreating Indian soldiers in the British forces that had been firing on them from a location near Alexandra Hospital, which was then a British military hospital.

The British soldiers were then in hasty retreat, leaving the hospital unprotected and defenceless.

• Visit www.museums.com.sg for a full list of tours and programmes, and to sign up for them. Registration opens at 10am today.