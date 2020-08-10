Special meaning behind President's brooch, scarf

Sharp-eyed Singaporeans would have spotted the unique designs on the red-and-white silk cotton scarf and colourful enamel brooch that President Halimah Yacob donned at the Padang parade yesterday morning.

Each of the two accessories incorporated the designs of two artists with visual impairments - Ms Katy Lee, 70, and Ms Adeline Vejaletchmy, 58 - from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

Their artwork reflects their love for Singapore and is also featured among the 20 designs for this year's National Day Parade packs.

Ms Lee's design, titled Colours Of My Country, features the colours red, blue and green and incorporates high-rise buildings and trees.

Madam Halimah's accessories also bore a design by Ms Vejaletchmy, which features four figures holding hands - a reflection of racial harmony, a hallmark of Singapore that the artist feels most strongly about.

Ms Vejaletchmy has lived in her Ang Mo Kio flat for over 20 years, and has neighbours of different races whom she has got to know well. "I even named the child of one of my neighbours Joshua," she said, adding that the boy is now four.

Both artists, who came up with their designs in a day, said that they were honoured to have them worn by President Halimah.

Ms Lee added that it was a "dream come true" to know that Madam Halimah herself endorsed artwork by people with disabilities. "I hope it will inspire other persons with disabilities. It has always been my vision for Singapore to be a more inclusive society," said Ms Lee.

Goh Yan Han