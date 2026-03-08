Special flight arranged by STB for foreigners stranded in Singapore leaves for Oman

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE - A total of nine passengers took a special flight arranged by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) leaving Singapore for Muscat, Oman on the morning of March 8.

The Singapore Airlines Flight SQ8002 was for non-resident travellers who were in Singapore, and departed Changi Airport at 5.30am for Muscat International Airport. The same plane will subsequently return with Singaporeans from Oman on the night of March 8.

An STB spokesperson said the board received applications from 33 affected foreign visitors for assistance.

Among those who boarded the flight were a couple living in Switzerland who were only meant to stay in Singapore for a night in transit but ended up stranded for more than a week.

Swiss national Jeremie Berard, 36, and his partner Portuguese Joana Goncalves, 31, were slated to depart from Singapore on Feb 28 but their flights were cancelled multiple times.

“I was a little bit disappointed (about the flight cancellations) but at the same time, I was glad I was here and not in Doha because here we were safe, like we had everything we needed,” said Ms Goncalves. The architect added that they spent their time here sightseeing.

“All the direct flights were sold out and we didn’t have other opportunities to go home,” she added.

They were supposed to return to Zurich via Doha but their flights on Feb 28 were cancelled. They also bought tickets for March 1, March 3 and March 8 but were all cancelled on short notice.

They added that they also had to constantly look for new places to stay here amid the uncertainty over when they would be able to go home.

The couple said they racked up almost US$5,000 (S$6,375) for the extension of their stay in Singapore and the flights that were cancelled.

“At some point, we were so desperate that we were considering to go through the US and Canada and back to Europe after,” said Mr Berard, who is an engineer.

They had found out about this flight arranged by STB through their hotel and said they were “really happy” and “grateful” for the arrangement, noting that the process was smooth.

From Oman, they will be flying to Istanbul, before taking a final flight to Zurich.

Two other passengers, who are German nationals but declined to be identified, said that they were unable to get help from the airline that they had booked their flights with. They were supposed to leave Singapore on March 7.

The duo , who had been travelling in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, added that the flight arranged by STB was the “best option” they could get.

However, not all who turned up at the airport managed to catch the flight.

Some passengers were seen to be experiencing hiccups since 2.30am, with some decided not to take the flight.

Two passengers, who declined to be identified, said they would be looking for alternatives to return to Rome, such as through leaving via Malaysia.

A group of Italian passengers are unable to check in for SQ8002 to Muscat, Oman, at the check-in counters on March 8, as they do not have onward tickets from Oman. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The STB spokesperson said that eight foreign visitors were unable to board the plane as they did not have the required travel documents to enter Oman, a prerequisite for travel.

“STB continues to assist foreign visitors in Singapore who may require help due to travel disruptions,” added the spokesperson.