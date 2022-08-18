Special-ed students' art on show at National Gallery

A phoenix rising out of a bed of ashes reminds Canossian School pupil Rex Chan to be brave.

The 12-year-old brought the scene to life in a painting titled The Invincible Phoenix, which is now on display at the Expressions Through Art exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore.

The exhibition, which was launched yesterday, features 120 paintings and sculptures by students from the 21 special education schools here.

Organised by Singtel, it is the first such exhibition in Singapore. It will run until Aug 28.

Rex's acrylic painting - his first art piece - was inspired by the phoenix Fawkes in the Harry Potter films that could be reborn after bursting into flames.

The deputy head prefect, who has a hearing impairment, said: "I drew it to remind myself that I should always stand strong and face all the difficult obstacles, and find solutions to tackle them.

"Drawing actually helps me to relax and free my mind so that I can lay down my burdens."

The school's art club teacher, Ms Serena Lee, 49, said that her pupils love to express themselves through art.

"Some of them may not be doing well academically, so when they do well in music or art, they can find an identity," she said.

"They are more confident and their self-esteem goes up."

President Halimah Yacob, who opened the exhibition with Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman, said yesterday that she hopes more companies will support people who are less privileged.

She added: "As we grow as a nation, it is important that we continue to embrace diversity, leaving no community behind."