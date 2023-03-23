Special arrangements, outsourcing among issues raised at dialogue on proposed workplace fairness law

SINGAPORE – Would an employer need to extend alternative leave or remote work arrangements it offered one staff member to all other staff who ask for it to avoid seeming discriminatory?

This was among questions employers, human resources practitioners and workers asked panellists in a 1½-hour dialogue that touched on the impact, requirements and efficacy of proposed workplace fairness legislation on Thursday.

On the panel were Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State for Manpower; Ms Cham Hui Fong, deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress; and Mr Edwin Ng, honorary secretary of the Singapore National Employers Federation.

All three are members of the Tripartite Committee for Workplace Fairness, which released on Feb 13 an interim report on recommendations for the proposed Bill to protect workers against biases based on nationality, age and others, as well as new penalties on errant employers.

Attended by over 200, the session at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel was moderated by Institute for Human Resource Professionals chief executive Aslam Sardar.

The dialogue was held under Chatham House rules, which allow for reporting of what was said but not who said it to foster candour. Responding to the question on alternative arrangements, one panellist said: “(At the) end of the day, we really have to look at the business exigencies, whether the company could run.”

The panellist added that if a company can explain reasonably why alternative arrangements are extended to some workers but not others, it would not fall afoul of the anti-discrimination law.

For instance, it may not be as feasible to grant staff who need to meet customers physically more work-from-home days upon request, the panellist said.

Another participant asked if the law would also cover service buyers which impose discriminatory requirements on outsourced staff.

“What is the position of the Ministry of Manpower if companies are perceived to be discriminatory, but they are actually forced into that kind of behaviour by the service buyers? Would we want to hold the service buyers accountable for such discriminatory practices as well?”

One panellist said: “If you allow for that, then the employers have no choice but to also be discriminatory, so I don’t think we should actually allow for that.”

The panellist added that the tripartite committee will grant exceptions where needed, such as to religious organisations for roles that require workers to profess the same religion. But these will not be blanket exemptions.

Citing kindergartens run by religious organisations as an example, the panellist said: “There’s hardly any reason to say, ‘All my other workers must be of the same faith,’ because you may be run by a faith-based organisation but the teacher certainly does not have to be (of the same religion). They’re not religious workers.”