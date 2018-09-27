Speaking of life and death

A public art installation exploring life and death is on show between blocks 108 to 115 at Yishun Ring Road. For the past year, a group of seniors in Chong Pang worked with artists to explore the legacies they will leave behind.

The installation, which will run till Oct 6, has been put up by local charity Both Sides, Now, which uses art and drama to spark conversations about death and dying, and make the taboo topic more approachable.

Free guided tours in English and Mandarin are available on selected days by volunteers and artists.

For more information, go to bothsidesnow.sg/whatson-arts-Installation.html