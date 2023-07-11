Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin apologises to WP MP Jamus Lim for ‘unparliamentary language’ caught on hot mic

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has apologised to Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim for using “unparliamentary language” which was caught on a hot mic during a Parliament sitting in April.

Mr Tan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning that the recording of the session had been circulating, and that he had to listen to the recording as “I did not recall the occasion”.

Mr Tan was heard muttering “****ing populist” on the mic during the first day of debate on the President’s Address on April 17, after Associate Professor Lim finished a speech of about 20 minutes on doing more to help the lower-income groups here. The opposition politician had suggested in the speech the establishment of an official poverty line.

“When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone,” said Mr Tan on Facebook.

“However I should not have expressed them aloud or in unparliamentary language, and I apologise for that. I have also spoken to (Prof Lim), to make that apology as well; which he has kindly accepted.”