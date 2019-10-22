Speak Mandarin Campaign marks 40 years with local lexicon; PM Lee Hsien Loong says bilingual challenge remains

SINGAPORE - As the Speak Mandarin Campaign turns 40, its many creative activities have helped to promote the use of the language, so much so that some students are being taught coding in Mandarin.

Also, in multi-cultural Singapore, the influences of other languages and dialects have created a lexicon of uniquely local Mandarin terms.

For example, "basha" is from the Malay word "pasar" for market while "pai tuo" comes from the Cantonese dialect phrase "pak tor" for going on a date, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Oct 22), at the Speak Mandarin Campaign's 40th anniversary celebration at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

Speaking in Mandarin, he cited the significant contributions made by the annual campaign and added: "As our society and context keeps changing, promoting Mandarin will be a continuous, never-ending project."

This year, to commemorate its 40th anniversary, a database of Singapore Mandarin terms will be launched next month.

"This will help Chinese Singaporeans develop a deeper sense of our own identity, and become more confident when we interact with others," Mr Lee said.

He also announced the campaign's new slogan, "Speak Mandarin? Yes I can".

But many are not speaking it enough, he noted, pointing out that Singapore is losing its bilingual competitive edge.

"People all over the world are learning Mandarin eagerly. They all know that to work in China, to build relationships with the Chinese, and to grab opportunities that come with China's development, they have to master Mandarin."

While most young Chinese Singaporeans today can understand and speak Mandarin, they may not speak it fluently, he said.

Citing data from the Ministry of Education (MOE), he said 71 per cent of Chinese households with Primary 1 children speak mostly English at home today, compared with 42 per cent two decades ago.

The trend is similar for the other major communities. Among Malay families, the corresponding figures are 67 per cent (18 per cent) and among Indians, 70 per cent (55 per cent).

The Prime Minister acknowledged the difficulties of using Mandarin at home in a predominantly English-speaking environment.

"Many bilingual parents shared with me that if a conscious effort is not made, it is easy to default to English. Nevertheless, I hope everyone will persevere because it is worth the effort."

He also said the drop in Chinese families speaking their mother tongue at home is a challenge the Speak Mandarin Campaign needs to address.

"We have to put in more effort to encourage the use of Mandarin in our daily lives, and find ways to keep the language alive and preserve the uniqueness of our Mandarin," he said.

While the Government will continue to give its support, family members can help immerse the young children in the language at home by speaking more Mandarin to them.

"This is a stage where children are most sensitive to pronunciations and intonations, and can acquire a language more easily," Mr Lee said.

Mr Chua Chim Kang, chairman of the Promote Mandarin Council, said it is encouraging that many people believe Mandarin is key in strengthening Singapore's unique Chinese identity.

Dr Tan Chee Lay, a council member who led the research for the database of local Mandarin terms, said the different cultures here contribute to the forming of a very rich Singaporean linguistic culture.

This, he added, "helps foster a strong and confident national identity."