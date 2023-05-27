SPCA enhances its youth programmes amid rising concerns of animal abuse cases by youths

SINGAPORE - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is enhancing its youth education programme to raise awareness of animal abuse among young people, in the light of a recent spate of animal cruelty cases.

It also made animal abuse a highlight of its annual youth engagement event – SPCA’s Pawsome Pawty – on Saturday.

The education scheme, called the Youth Ambassador Programme, has drawn 375 ambassadors since it was launched in October 2022.

Besides attending educational programmes, these volunteers – aged between seven and 16 – currently also help out at the SPCA’s Sungei Tengah animal shelter and come up with animal welfare campaigns to raise awareness.

To expand the programme, SPCA will organise a youth animal welfare symposium in October to allow those above the age of 16 to engage in meaningful discussions surrounding animal welfare advocacy issues.

Its expansion plans also include bringing experiential activities like virtual reality (VR) simulation to schools, field trips to other animal welfare organisations such as Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), and inviting students to pair up with an SPCA staff or volunteer to host a talk at their school.

SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar said the animal welfare group was alerted to seven animal abuse cases that involved minors in 2022. This is a “stark contrast” to the previous two years when there had been only one or no cases annually.

She added that SPCA also attended to 511 cases of animal cruelty and welfare issues in 2022, which is a 44 per cent increase from 2021 and the highest recorded figure since 2020.

The Straits Times also earlier reported that SPCA has seen a “disproportionately high number” of cat abuse cases in 2023.

The society investigated 11 such cases from January to March 2023. In comparison, it probed 16 cases in the whole of 2022 and 11 cases in 2021.

Ms Sankar added: “There is a pressing need for immediate action and comprehensive efforts to educate, raise awareness and instil a sense of empathy and respect for animals among young individuals.

“To effectively tackle this issue, we need the collective efforts of educational institutions, animal welfare groups, and relevant authorities to ensure our youth receive the guidance and support to develop a compassionate mindset towards animals.”

To that end, SPCA’s Pawsome Pawty also included a skit depicting irresponsible pet ownership and workshops on how to care for animals and be responsible cat owners.