SPCA claws at seafood restaurant in Punggol over cruelty to crabs

SINGAPORE - A seafood restaurant has come under fire for allowing customers to catch their own live crabs using a claw machine.

Earlier this month, the House of Seafood restaurant in Punggol launched a live crab clawing machine for customers to catch their own live Sri Lankan crabs at $5 for each try.

On Wednesday (Oct 23), the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) called out the machine on social media for cruelty.

"We are disturbed by the concept and the harm it causes animals for the sake of human entertainment," SPCA executive director Jaipal Singh Gill told The Straits Times.

"We feel that this (machine) needs to be shut down immediately. We have reported it to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and hope that swift action can be taken," he added.

The restaurant's machine is believed to be the first of its kind in Singapore. It was introduced to customers on Oct 13, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The restaurant declined comment when contacted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, online publication SHOUT posted a video of the crab clawing machine. The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times and has gathered over 1,000 comments.

Many netizens slammed the restaurant for its "cheap" promotional tactics and animal cruelty.

Netizen Dawn Teo said: "This is so cruel! They are living things and not toys!"

Another netizen Carmen Pang said: "Animal cruelty is not entertaining. Such inhumane practice reflects badly on you as a business as well as your customers who participate in it with glee."

This is not the first time the restaurant is in the news for its gimmicks.

Two years ago, House of Seafood also launched a chilli crab dish vending machine, but there were no live crabs used.

Last year, a video of a middle-aged waitress performing a "chicken dance" at the restaurant also went viral, sparking discussion online that she was made to do the dance for work. However, she later told ST that she did the jig of her own accord.

ST has contacted the AVS for comments.