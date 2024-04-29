Spain police probing origins of note on loan, CPF nomination found in Audrey Fang’s iPad

MADRID – Police investigating the death of Singaporean Audrey Fang are looking into the origins of a note left on her tablet which appears to justify a change in her Central Provident Fund (CPF) nomination to a “trusted confidant”.

The nomination is for a payout from her CPF savings in the event of her death.

The note also granted the unknown beneficiary a “friendly loan of US$50,000 (S$68,000) based on our friendship in the past”, separate from the CPF nomination.

Spanish media outlet La Verdad de Murcia reported on April 28 that the Civil Guard, one of two national police forces, are examining the note written on the 39-year-old’s iPad on March 24.

“I want to declare that my decision to name you in my CPF is because you have been a friend for a long time and my trusted confidant,” read the note.

The newspaper said the message “raises as many questions as it answers”.

Ms Fang was found dead with 30 stab wounds and other injuries near a parking area for lorries in the town of Abanilla in south-eastern Spain on April 10 while she was on a solo trip.

Mitchell Ong, 43, who is suspected of murder, was remanded in custody by a court in Murcia on April 19 after his arrest on April 16 in Alicante, about 70km from where her body was found.

Spanish police showed the note to Ms Fang’s brother, Benjamin, who expressed his doubts over its authenticity.

For one, the writer used the word “Heya”, which is a greeting usually employed by people who speak English fluently, which Ms Fang did not as she spoke mainly in Mandarin, said Mr Fang.

The victim’s brother also said the note referred to a loan of US$50,000, which is not in Singapore currency.

Ms Fang’s cousin, who was in Spain with Mr Fang, told police they know nothing of the supposed loan and change in CPF nomination.

The Straits Times reported earlier that Mr Fang had travelled here with his girlfriend, Ms Lee Si Hui, 30 and Ms Fang’s cousin, who wanted to be known only as Ms See.

They left for Spain on April 17 after Ms Fang became uncontactable on April 10. The victim was due to return to Singapore on April 12.