Hearse carrying Audrey Fang makes detour past floral shop she ran after her mother died

SINGAPORE - In a nod to her love for her family, Ms Audrey Fang’s brother Benjamin directed the hearse carrying his sister to drive by the floral shop their mother ran in Depot Lane.

Ms Fang kept the business alive after her mother died in 2019. The 39-year-old left her job as a design manager in a construction firm in 2022 to run the place full time.

“It was just something we wanted to do for her,” Mr Fang told The Straits Times as he fought back tears.

The hearse left the family home in Petir Road for Mandai Crematorium at about 10.50am on April 29. It was accompanied by more than 60 friends and relatives of the designer, who was killed while on a solo trip to Spain.

Ms Fang, who had travelled to Xabia in the south-east of the country on April 4, was found dead on April 10 about 150km from her hotel.

Her alleged killer, Singaporean Mitchell Ong, who allegedly sold her investment-linked policies a number of years earlier, was arrested on April 16 at his hotel in Alicante, which is about 80km from Ms Fang’s hotel.

Mr Fang and his father had prepared eulogies for Ms Fang, but they were too distraught to speak. A representative of the funeral services company helped read out their statements instead.