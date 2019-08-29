SP Group warns against e-mail impersonation scam asking for personal details

SINGAPORE - Electricity provider SP Group on Thursday (Aug 29) warned consumers against scammers impersonating it to gain personal information.

In a Facebook post, SP Group said it received reports of scammers sending e-mails to customers, telling them they were mistakenly overcharged.

The scammers then direct them to click on a link leading to a fake website, where they are prompted to enter their personal details.

"These messages are not from SP Group," the provider said.

"SP Group does not request customers to verify their personal information by clicking on an e-mail link of this nature."

In the Facebook post, it also urged consumers to be vigilant and alert against unsolicited or suspicious e-mails.