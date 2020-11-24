South West CDC appoints 24 new members to council

SINGAPORE - More than 340,000 residents in South West District benefited from over 20 Covid-19 relief activities carried out by the South West Community Development Council (CDC) from March to October this year.

These included the distribution and donations of essential supplies such as food and household items, masks, hand sanitisers, and air purifiers, as well as nationwide initiatives rolled out by all five CDCs, such as the CDC Voucher Scheme, CDC Student Meals Scheme and the SkillsFuture @ CDC virtual learning week.

On Tuesday (Nov 24), South West CDC held a ceremony at Keat Hong Community Club at which 24 new members were appointed to the council.

The new council comprises 100 members - 80 district councillors and 20 committee members. Their term of office, which began on July 27, will run for three years.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the guest of honour, said the CDC has played an important role in helping Singaporeans through the course of the pandemic and beyond.

Mr Tharman said what is key is for people to improve their skills, even as economic strategies change amid the pandemic, which is raging all over the world.

Southwest CDC, he said, has been building up its efforts to help people invest in themselves, in skills, and it has also been building on efforts to build solidarity.

Mr Tharman said the CDC played a critical role on both fronts.

He said: "Our volunteers, the people who are serving the CDC as councillors as well as many who are not councillors, but who are really playing very active roles on the ground together with us, really have a very important role.

"It's these efforts to empower people by skilling them and to tighten the bonds of solidarity that make us confident of our future and make us all better people as well."

At the ceremony, members of the outgoing council were also thanked for their contributions.

South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling said: "The new council has a vibrant and diverse mix of members from both the corporate and community sectors as well as the grassroots organisations.

"I am confident that with your expertise, skills and knowledge in your respective fields, you will be able to greatly enhance the CDC's work in serving the community."

South West CDC was formed on Nov 24, 2001 and it provides assistance to the underprivileged in the community through local help programmes. The CDC also organises projects and programmes to promote community bonding and social cohesion.