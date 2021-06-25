South Korea's foreign minister meets PM Lee, Vivian

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (at left) met his Singapore counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, yesterday to discuss ways of expanding and deepening cooperation between the two nations, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This includes emerging areas such as fintech and the digital economy. The ministers also agreed on the importance of restoring air connectivity between the two countries in a safe way.

Mr Chung, who is making his first visit to Singapore as foreign minister, also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and both of them reaffirmed the "warm and close" friendship between Singapore and South Korea. They also welcomed further bilateral exchanges to strengthen cooperation in confronting the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.