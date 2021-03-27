South Korean firm wins contract for Hougang interchange station on CRL

Hougang interchange station on the Cross Island Line (CRL) and its tunnels will be built at a cost of $604 million by Samsung C&T.

The civil contract was awarded to the South Korean firm by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday. Works are set to start in the fourth quarter of the year.

Hougang interchange station is under phase one of the Cross Island Line, which is set to begin operations in 2030. This stretch of the line runs from Aviation Park station to Bright Hill station, and all tenders have been called and are being progressively awarded.

Samsung C&T's contract covers the design and construction of the station and tunnels, as well as alteration works to the the North East Line's Hougang station, which it also built.

The company is now also building Caldecott and Marine Parade stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line and Xilin station on the Downtown Line. It built Kovan station on the North East Line, as well as Expo and Upper Changi stations on the Downtown Line.

The Cross Island Line is Singapore's eighth MRT line, and will link major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region.

Almost half of its stations are interchanges with other rail lines.

Clement Yong