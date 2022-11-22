South-east Asia largely inspired by ancient Indic civilisation, says NUS historian

SINGAPORE - For the first 1,000 years of recorded history, the South-east Asian region was most responsive to the Indic civilisation from the Indian sub-continent, and adopted many of its elements to shape distinct cultures, said renowned historian Wang Gungwu.

Records and artefacts show that the peoples of this region did not develop their own civilisations, said Prof Wang, best known for his explorations of Chinese history and his writings on the Chinese diaspora.

Instead, early South-east Asians adopted practices of those they were in contact with. Besides the Indic civilisation, they were also influenced by the Sinic civilisation in China and the Mediterranean civilisation.

Being at the centre of this region, Singapore’s national identity was also moulded by these ancient civilisations.

Prof Wang was speaking at the Institute of Policy Studies’ (IPS) 12th IPS-Nathan Lecture Series, entitled Living With Civilisations: Reflections on Southeast Asia’s Local and National Cultures, on Tuesday at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House at National University of Singapore (NUS).

Prof Wang, IPS’ 12th S R Nathan Fellow, has been a University Professor at the National University of Singapore since 2007, and an emeritus professor at the Australian National University since 1988.

The 92-year-old began his teaching career at the University of Malaya (UM), Singapore, in 1957 after completing his doctorate at University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. He went on to become dean of UM’s arts faculty (1962-1963) and a professor of history there (1963-1968).

He currently also serves as a senior fellow at Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Diplomatic Academy and is adviser to the Ministry of Education’s Social Science Research Council. Among his many accolades, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Order in 2020 by the Singapore Government.

This was his first lecture of a four-part series on how the cultures of South-east Asian interacted with other civilisations, and how these civilisations shaped local identities and cultures in turn.

The predominant Indic civilisation offered original and esoteric insights into life that inspired many in this part of the world.

The Khmer, Thai and Burmese consolidated their Indic heritage through their versions of Buddhist authority, which provided strong foundations for developing their modern national culture.

“Neither the Khmers and their successors nor the Archipelagic (in South-east Asia) elites produced visionaries of their own with independent world views that could have led to civilisations of their own,” said Prof Wang.

“Both sets of states were content to shape their own respective cultures by selecting what they wanted from Indic civilisation.”