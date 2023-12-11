South Africa’s Deputy President Mashatile calls on President Tharman, PM Lee during official visit

SINGAPORE - South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Dec 11.

Mr Mashatile’s visit – the first in his current capacity – coincided with the 30th anniversary of Singapore’s establishment of diplomatic relations with South Africa.

It also “builds on the positive momentum in bilateral relations” following PM Lee’s official visit to South Africa in May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Dec 11.

In a Facebook post on Dec 11, President Tharman said it was good seeing Mr Mashatile after they last met in 2019, when Mr Mashatile was in Singapore under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.

In his post, Mr Tharman drew parallels between South Africa and Singapore, noting that both are post-colonial countries with a mix of races and cultures. Both are also strategically located along maritime routes, with the busiest ports in their respective regions.

“Despite the 9,000-odd kilometres between us, there is scope to further strengthen bilateral relations – looking beyond the 30th year of diplomatic relations between our two countries this year,” Mr Tharman said.

“I encouraged Deputy President Mashatile to continue working with Singapore on areas of mutual benefit, such as water management, vocational education, the digital economy, pandemic preparedness and air connectivity,” he added.