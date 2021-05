The School of the Arts (Sota) has said it would investigate allegations of sexual impropriety by at least one of its teachers. This came after the allegations on an anonymous Instagram account claiming to name sex offenders gained traction.

The account, durian.dot, was created last week and has since been deactivated. It had named and attached the Instagram handles of more than 20 supposed male transgressors, listing their alleged offences, which include sexual assault and sex with minors.