Songs and games for elderly beneficiaries

It's time for "fishing" as Mr Ong Kim Hon takes part in a game with students from San Yu Adventist School (SYAS) and others yesterday morning.

Mr Ong, who is in his 70s and a resident of the Adventist Home for the Elders, was among the 90 elderly beneficiaries who joined the students in their classrooms at their school in Novena to take part in karaoke singalongs and retro games.

The event, known as Pay It Forward and now in its eighth year, was organised by SYAS in conjunction with Seventh-Day Adventist Chinese Church and Adventist Community Services. Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo, who was the guest of honour at the event, handed out $60 vouchers as well as goodie bags worth up to $30 each to the seniors.

This year's theme, Remembering The Good Ol' Days, was a nostalgic celebration of the past, with attendees playing old-fashioned childhood games such as Snakes And Ladders and Ludo. Many seniors were especially animated in the karaoke room, where they sang classic Teresa Teng tunes together.

Most of the elderly beneficiaries live in Housing Board rental flats in Block 47 Owen Road, which are managed by the Moulmein Community Development and Welfare Fund Committee.

The other beneficiaries included elderly residents from the Adventist Home for the Elders, which is a sheltered home for the aged, as well as residents from Toa Payoh East constituency.