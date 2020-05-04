Songs and dances put up online for migrant workers throughout May

Concert performances by local Tamil, Bengali and Mandarin artists will be aired online daily through the month of May as part of the labour movement's May Day celebrations for migrant workers.

The song and dance performances can be viewed from 7.30pm, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said in a Facebook post to launch the initiative on Saturday.

NTUC and its Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) typically hold annual May Day events for the workers, but the Covid-19 outbreak has forced them to switch to a virtual platform this year.

"Even though we cannot celebrate in the usual way this year, I want to assure our migrant workers that NTUC and MWC will always be here for them, especially during such times," Mr Ng said.

He added that while the two organisations are supporting the Manpower Ministry in ensuring migrant workers have their needs met and are paid their salaries on time, they also want to bring some cheer to workers to remind them that "we do care for them".

"On behalf of the Labour movement, I would like to wish all our migrant workers in Singapore a safe and healthy May Day!" Mr Ng wrote.

Web links to the series of recorded performances will be posted on MWC's Facebook page each evening, with most of the content recorded in the workers' native languages.

The production is called MAY We Sing For Workers! and is supported by the SGUnited movement. Government advisories and messages will also appear during the shows to bring important health and employment information to workers.

"This is a difficult and challenging time for our migrant community and we hope to bring cheer to all our migrant brothers and sisters with our concert performances - to appreciate the hard work and contributions made by all of them towards Singapore's growth and prosperity," said the MWC.