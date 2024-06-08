Somerset Road to have spaces youth can call their own with revamp

SINGAPORE – The Somerset Road area is set for a revamp that will integrate ideas from the youth on the features and activities they feel will shape the precinct into a more vibrant hangout spot.

A stage for buskers and movie nights, shower and changing facilities, and spaces with furniture that can be reconfigured for different events are just some of the concepts in the pipeline for the stretch between the Youth Park and Somerset Skate Park.

Insights were gathered from more than 9,300 young people in recent years on the sort of programmes and infrastructure they hoped to have in the Somerset precinct, and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) is now inviting consultants to bring these ideas to life.

The Somerset Belt is envisioned as a vibrant precinct “shaped for youth and eventually by youth”, that “enables youth participation, builds youth identity, and supports youth aspirations”, the ministry outlined in its call on May 24 for an expression of interest on the GeBiz government procurement portal.

The revamp of multiple sites in Somerset Road and Exeter Road will cover over 8,714 sq m of space.

It includes adding flexible furniture to the Youth Park and a new Incubation Nexus next to Somerset Skate Park. This was described in tender documents as blocks of different sizes that the youth can move around for various purposes, including outdoor seating, hammocks, or to display wares for market events.

These areas will also get modular multistorey workspaces where workshops, art studios and incubator spaces can be housed.

Street artists will get a larger canvas when the existing graffiti wall along the slope at the Youth Park, which is around 0.9m to 1.8m high, is extended to a height of two storeys. The park, located across Grange Road from *Scape, currently has an elevated stage for performances, a sheltered pavilion and Youth Corps Singapore’s headquarters, The Red Box.

The tender also requested that a new stage be proposed for the Youth Park for performances or events with a standing capacity of around 3,000.