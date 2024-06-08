Somerset Road to have spaces youth can call their own with revamp

SINGAPORE – The Somerset Road area is set for a revamp that will integrate ideas from the youth on the features and activities they feel will shape the precinct into a more vibrant hangout spot.
A stage for buskers and movie nights, shower and changing facilities, and spaces with furniture that can be reconfigured for different events are just some of the concepts in the pipeline for the stretch between the Youth Park and Somerset Skate Park.
Insights were gathered from more than 9,300 young people in recent years on the sort of programmes and infrastructure they hoped to have in the Somerset precinct, and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) is now inviting consultants to bring these ideas to life.
The Somerset Belt is envisioned as a vibrant precinct “shaped for youth and eventually by youth”, that “enables youth participation, builds youth identity, and supports youth aspirations”, the ministry outlined in its call on May 24 for an expression of interest on the GeBiz government procurement portal.
The revamp of multiple sites in Somerset Road and Exeter Road will cover over 8,714 sq m of space.
It includes adding flexible furniture to the Youth Park and a new Incubation Nexus next to Somerset Skate Park. This was described in tender documents as blocks of different sizes that the youth can move around for various purposes, including outdoor seating, hammocks, or to display wares for market events.
These areas will also get modular multistorey workspaces where workshops, art studios and incubator spaces can be housed.
Street artists will get a larger canvas when the existing graffiti wall along the slope at the Youth Park, which is around 0.9m to 1.8m high, is extended to a height of two storeys. The park, located across Grange Road from *Scape, currently has an elevated stage for performances, a sheltered pavilion and Youth Corps Singapore’s headquarters, The Red Box.
The tender also requested that a new stage be proposed for the Youth Park for performances or events with a standing capacity of around 3,000.
A three-minute walk away, the Skate Park opposite 313@Somerset shopping centre will also double up as an event venue for at least 1,000 to 1,200 visitors, by reconfiguring the existing concrete seating area and installing power and water supplies.
The area between Somerset Skate Park and the 111 Somerset mall will be designated the “Somerset Slopes”. It will get a new stage for activities like busking, jam sessions and movie nights.
Permanent toilets, including shower and changing facilities, will be added at both the Skate Park and Youth Park. The brief also called for bicycle parking spaces, more greenery and shaded areas, spaces for people to hang out “for free or at a greatly reduced cost”, wheelchair-friendly access to the spaces, and the use of environmentally sustainable solutions.
Youth whom ST spoke to welcomed the news.
University student Darien Wu, 28, who hits the Somerset Skate Park at least once every fortnight, said these new features are “promising” and would encourage greater utilisation of the spaces.
He is especially looking forward to using the reconfigurable blocks as new skating obstacles as the existing pre-fabricated ones have become “stagnant” over time. He added that the flooring of the existing skate park has “severely deteriorated” from neglect to the point that it causes skaters to fall.
He further suggested for skateboarding to be allowed elsewhere along the Somerset Belt, since the skate park would have to accommodate other non-skating activities and events.
The skate park was recently cordoned off frequently for events, he said, and he found having to visit skate parks in Jurong Lakeside or East Coast Park on those occasions inconvenient.
Miss Shruti Shah, a 28-year-old designer, had been involved in the youth discussions on the Somerset Belt in 2019 and 2021. The plan to use flexible furniture addresses feedback from some participants about the lack of free spaces for rest and relaxation in the area, she said.
Graffiti writer Jayden Chan, 16, who creates art at the Youth Park or Somerset Skate Park every month, said he is excited about the larger graffiti wall, which would let him express himself “on another level” with his art.
The student said he would head down to Somerset more often once these new features are in place as the new canvas shelter at the youth park would make the painting process more convenient, especially when it rains.
Dr Chong Keng Hua, who specialises in social architecture, said this revamp is a step in the “right direction” as the openness and flexibility of these new features will encourage the youth to use these places for their needs – which naturally change over time.
He said some existing spaces designated for the youth, such as Youth Park and *Scape, are underutilised because young people simply do not find a need for the amenities there.
“It’s about time we move beyond this dated notion of what a venue for youth should be (in terms of building specific facilities)... but make it more about giving youth spaces to advocate for ideas and showcase their skills,” added the associate professor of architecture and sustainable design at Singapore University of Technology and Design.
Given the reconfigurable nature of the flexible furniture and multistorey workspaces, Dr Chong said the youth will enjoy hanging out at these spaces as they are not “overly built-up” and can be adapted to explore different uses.
He suggested that the authorities focus more on community design and place-making by involving the youth in every step of the design process – from ideation to execution – to ensure the effectiveness and social sustainability of the designs.
The Somerset Belt project contributes to the Government’s wider plan to rejuvenate Orchard Road as a must-visit lifestyle and leisure destination, MCCY told The Straits Times. It said details on the timeline for the development will be shared later.
Youth hangout *Scape, located in Orchard Link, is currently undergoing renovations as part of the masterplan to revitalise the Somerset Belt. Some of its facilities, such as indoor event venue *Scape The Ground Theatre and co-working space HubQuarters, are still open to the public.
It was previously reported that *Scape would unveil its new space and concept in early 2024, but a spokesperson told ST that its “refreshed line-up of retail, entertainment, and leisure experiences” will be ready from the first quarter of 2025.