Some workers in key areas can tap grandparents for childcare

Exemptions will be made for some families to continue to tap grandparents for childcare support, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Its announcement comes a day after the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said parents should not drop their children off at the grandparents' place daily during the circuit breaker, to protect the elderly.

The exemptions apply where:

• Both parents are essential service workers and are unable to work from home;

• One parent is a healthcare professional such as a doctor, nurse or support care staff and is unable to work from home; or

• One parent is an essential service worker unable to work from home and the family has a child or children below age three.

This flexibility is to help parents who are essential service workers and may not be able to arrange for alternative childcare, MOH said.

They include healthcare workers on the front line working on shifts and on weekends, when childcare centres may not be available, and who may be activated at any time to respond to the Covid-19 situation.

