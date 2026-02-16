Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The total rainfall for the second fortnight of February is expected to be near average across most parts of Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Keep your umbrellas with you in the second half of February as there could be moderate to heavy thundery showers on some days, said the weatherman.

In its fortnightly weather advisory on Feb 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that showers are expected over most parts of the island in the afternoons and evenings of the first few days of this period.

Following this, conditions are expected to turn relatively drier, though brief localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons.

This comes as prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are set to continue, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, with a high of around 34 deg C on a few days.

In its review of weather conditions in the first half of February, the weatherman said north-east monsoon conditions resulted in low-level winds blowing from the north or north-east.

This period was marked by more wet weather compared with the previous fortnight, with localised and brief showers occurring over parts of Singapore on several afternoons.

The highest rainfall in the first fortnight of February was recorded on Feb 5 . On that day, widespread thundery showers affected many areas, resulting in a daily total rainfall of 108.6mm around the Jurong Pier area , MSS said.

Daily maximum temperatures ranged from about 32 deg C to 33 deg C , it added.

The mercury rose above 34 dec C on several occasions, with the highest temperature of 3 4.7 deg C recorded at Jurong Island on Feb 4.

Overall, Singapore recorded below-average rainfall in the first fortnight of February.

The area around Bedok North registered rainfall of 88 per cent below average , and the area around Jurong Pier saw rainfall of 89 per cent above average .